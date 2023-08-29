Planned resurfacing work on the Wye Bridge will be postponed until next spring, at the earliest, Monmouthshire Council has said.

Works were due to start on 16 October and the closure to all vehicles, for up to five weeks, was expected to have created up to a 30-mile diversion.

In a statement, the council said the decision to postpone the work was due to a "non-compliant tender".

The council originally planned to close the bridge in October for up to five weeks. Credit: Media Wales

"Finding a way to resurface the Wye Bridge with minimal disruption will always be a challenge," it added.

Speaking to ITV Wales News, the town's MP, David TC Davies, previously described the decision as “damaging” to businesses and said it was “cutting off” the local community in Wyesham.

Samantha Porter, who works at Stephens Bookshop in Monmouth, said: "I am concerned about the impact on business.

"For people in Wyesham in particular it’ll be a nightmare. They’re asking people to get here via Whitchurch near Ross-on-Wye."

The historic bridge has served Monmouth residents since the early 17th century. Credit: PA Images

Other residents said they recognised that the work was "long overdue" and that repairs to the 17th-century bridge were needed.

The council added tender for the work will go out again.

However when work does begin next year, a full closure of the bridge will still be needed, the council said.

