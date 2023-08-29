A Monmouthshire councillor has resigned from her top role after drawing a comparison between two of her political rivals and aspects of the Holocaust.

Labour councillor Sara Burch, Cabinet Member for Inclusive and Active Communities, resigned on Tuesday afternoon with immediate effect.

It comes after Conservative MP David TC Davies and the leader of the independent group on the council Frances Taylor hosted a meeting discussing a new Gypsy and Travellers site in Monmouth.

She retweeted a post on X, formally Twitter, which commemorated victims of the Roma & Sinti Holocaust with a message that read: "Shameful that on this day @Frances4Magor and @DavidTCDavies were out whipping up anti-traveller feeling in #magorwithundy in advance of consultation about future sites."

Earlier this month Gwent Police confirmed Welsh Secretary David TC Davies would not be facing any action after a leaflet asking about a proposed Gypsy and Traveller site was sent to his constituents.

In a statement, the leader of the council said: “I have today with sadness accepted the resignation of Cllr Sara Burch from her role as Cabinet Member for Inclusive and Active Communities.

"I acknowledge her genuine regret and apology for her social media post linking the actions of David T C Davies and Cllr Frances Taylor to aspects of the Holocaust.

"It was wrong and unacceptable."

