Iwan Thomas was speaking to Good Morning Britain

Former Welsh sprinter Iwan Thomas has told ITV News he is stuck in Amsterdam after technical issues hit the UK's air traffic control.

Speaking to ITV1's Good Morning Britain, Mr Thomas described the situation as a "disaster".

He claims the airline he booked to fly with told him that he "has to rebook" his flight and the next available one back to the UK is Wednesday.

Meanwhile, flights in and out of Cardiff Airport are back up and running.

Flights arriving to and departing from Cardiff Airport are again following Sunday's cancellations.

Wales' only international airport was affected by the issue yesterday, Monday 28 August.

Mr Thomas told GMB: "It could be worse. I've managed to find myself a hotel, but it has been a disaster."

He said that he was about to call his children to say "daddy's coming home, one more flight" but what followed means "he is not going anywhere".

"I need to get back then [Wednesday], I really do. So, I'm hoping I'm going to get the Eurostar tonight into Brussels, change, get to London then hopefully if there's no train strikes, a train to Southampton."

"It's not good. It just seems chaos in the UK when something goes wrong, it goes wrong badly."

