Police confirmed a woman died after a crash near Aberystwyth on Sunday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it happened at around 2:30pm on Sunday 27 August.

The force added the crash involved one vehicle, a white Vauxhall Vivaro van, on Heol Tynyfron, Penparcau.

Officers are now investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or might have dashcam or doorbell footage is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference: DP-20230827-250.

