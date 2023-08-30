A 10-year-old boy from Carmarthenshire was bitten by a French Bulldog while trying to protect his younger brother.

Caio Lewis was playing with his two-year-old brother Jac when a French bulldog ran into his front garden in Cross Hands on Saturday evening.

Realising the potentially serious danger Jac was in, Caio ran towards him to defend his brother from the dog.

“The boys were playing at their dad’s house when the dog ran straight for Jac,” said Caio’s mum Lara Poyer, who lives in Llanelli.

Caio is now on the mend and is grateful that his little brother was not bitten. Credit: Media Wales

“Caio noticed the dog running straight for Jac and he went straight over and pushed him out of the way. As Jac ran back towards the house the dog bit Caio on his thigh.”

After the attack, Lara took Caio to Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli where he was treated for the dog bite. He was given a dressing for the wound and a six-day course of antibiotics.

“He's a bit sore but he's doing well," said Lara. "We’re very proud of him - he showed a lot of sense and bravery to jump in front of Jac.

“Where the dog bit Caio was the equivalent of his brother’s head in terms of height because Jac is so small, so it could have been a lot worse.”

"The dog owner has been very apologetic about what happened. I don’t want the dog to be destroyed because it’s a rescue dog and it’s obviously had a difficult upbringing previously", she added.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed they were aware of the incident and said officers were making enquiries.

