A father is calling for more public toilets in Bridgend town centre after his young son with Down Syndrome soiled himself when they could not find one.

Dominic Evans, an independent town councillor in the area, has set up a petition to reinstate public toilets in Bridgend.

Speaking to ITV News Wales, Cllr Evans said: "Having no public toilets or accessible toilet facilities in Bridgend is a real challenge."

Dominic Evans and his son, 11, with Down Syndrome could not find a public toilet in the town centre, resulting in the incident.

Cllr Evans added: "I've got to be prepared and bring an extra change of clothes for my son Lucas because we have in the past been caught out."

He recalled the time he saw a pensioner, 93, also soil himself when the toilet he tried using was locked and his stoma bag started to leak.

His petition now has hundreds of signatures. Its purpose is to highlight why accessible toilets are needed.

Cllr Evans said they are important for the elderly, people with disabilities and families with young children.

Meanwhile, research by The Older People's Commissioner for Wales has found that almost two-thirds of people aged over 60 in Wales find it difficult to access public toilets while they are out and about.

A report found that older people may be putting their health at risk due to the lack of toilets

The report also says that more than 50% of older people deliberately dehydrate themselves to reduce the need to go to use the toilet.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the importance of accessible public toilets which can help people lead active lives in their community.

"The Public Health (Wales) Act places a requirement for each local authority in Wales to produce a local toilet strategy for its area, in consultation with residents.”

Bridgend Council has told ITV News Wales that toilets are "readily available" including at the station.

