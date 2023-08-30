Four pregnant cows have died after being chased by a dog in North Wales.

The animals were discovered by their farmer having suffered "catastrophic injuries".

It is understood that the cows fell down a steep embankment after being chased by a dog which got loose in a field at Maenaddwyn, near Llanerchymedd.

The North Wales Police rural crime team is now appealing for more information about the incident and the dog.

Police said the discovery of the dead cows in-calf is likely to have a "profound emotional impact" on their farmer, as well as financial and breeding repercussions for the farm.

In a statement on social media, the police officers said: "Between 3pm on 23/8 and 10am on 24/8, a dog chased cows within a farmer's field in Maenaddwyn, just outside Llannerchymedd.

"Four cows that were in calf fell down a steep embarkment and as a result of their injuries have died. Anyone with info to contact us using ref A135912."

Officers later added: "If you know that your dog escaped during the timeframe given, and you believe they may have been responsible, please contact us."

The ongoing police investigation has sparked online discussion.

One social media user said: "No one will admit that their dog has been missing."

Another woman suggested some dog owners “just don’t care," adding: “I’ve heard recently about dog attacks and the owners have said 'prove it'."

