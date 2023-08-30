A man has died after a car crashed through a metal barrier and became fully submerged in the water at Swansea Marina.

Emergency services were called to the Maritime Quarter shortly after 10am after reports that a car had gone into the water.

Mid and West Wales Fire crews were involved in rescuing the man from the car, assisted by a commercial diver and specialist equipment including a rescue sled and an underwater camera.

A spokesperson said: "One private motor vehicle had driven through a barrier and had entered the water with one person inside the vehicle. Crew members, with the assistance of a commercial diver, rescued the casualty from the submerged vehicle who was then put in the care of the Hazardous Area Response Team."

South Wales Police have said the death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to understand what happened.

Teams from the emergency services are now working to recover the car.

