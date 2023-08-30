Volunteers at a community group giving out free school uniform say demand has tripled, whilst the amount of financial support available to families has been reduced.

Better Fit Uniform and Foodbank, which are based in Cardiff, provide support to households who might be struggling ahead of the beginning of the new term.

They've been handing out free school uniform, stationery and haircuts to children starting school next week.

Kathryn Wakeham is one of the volunteers. She told ITV Wales that the increase in the cost of living, plus the reduction is support has meant that more people than ever are visiting for support.

"It's sad that we are where we are right now. It shouldn't have go to the point where [the uniform bank] became a necessity, rather than a nice thing to have to fall back on", she said.

"We just wanted to be able to help as many people as we can now.

"The cost of living now is just beyond silly; everybody is feeling the pinch; nobody is safe anymore from struggling".

What support is available for me?

School uniform support for families on lower incomes is available through the Welsh Government.

Changes made to the amount of money available to parents were introduced through the School Essentials Grant earlier this year.

The grant, which is available to families on lower incomes, is £125 per pupil and £200 for pupils starting in year 7.

However, this financial support is a reduction of what was available for families last year.

The School Essentials Grant replaced the Pupil Development Grant (PDG) in May. Previously, the PDG allowed eligible secondary school pupils to claim £225 per year and £300 for year 7 pupils.

There has been a reduction in the Welsh Government support for parents.

The Welsh Government say that this year they have made £13.6 million available, and that their "new guidance on school uniforms makes it clear they should be affordable and not put extra pressure on families."

You can check your eligibility for access to the School Essentials Grant via the Welsh Government website.

One parent described how tough things have been over the summer holidays.

She said that having to spend more money over July and August has meant there is even more financial pressure in the run-up to the start of term.

Better Fit offered free haircuts to families in St Mellons in time for the start of the new school year.

She told ITV Wales: "My daughter hasn't had a haircut for a while because I just haven't been able to afford it, so when I saw this advertised I was like 'Ah brilliant'.

"I've just paid £500 for childcare for August for just two days a week with a childminder, and then uniform on top is a crazy price."

