Breaking News
Car goes into water at Swansea Marina as search teams rescue one person inside
A person has been rescued from a car that went through barriers and into the water at Swansea Marina, fire crews say.
Emergency services were called to the Maritime Quarter in the city just after 10am.
In a statement, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said a "private motor vehicle had driven through a barrier and had entered the water with one person inside the vehicle".
It went onto say that the "casualty" was rescued from the "submerged vehicle" and "put in the care of the Hazardous Area Response Team".
Specialist divers and fire crews used a rescue sled and an underwater camera in the rescue mission.
Access to the marina is restricted according to the Maritime Quarter Residents Association.
A spokesperson for Wales Air Ambulance said "one air ambulance, two Cymru high acuity response units, one duty operational manager and one emergency ambulance" had attended.
This story is being updated