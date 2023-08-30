A person has been rescued from a car that went through barriers and into the water at Swansea Marina, fire crews say.

Emergency services were called to the Maritime Quarter in the city just after 10am.

In a statement, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said a "private motor vehicle had driven through a barrier and had entered the water with one person inside the vehicle".

It went onto say that the "casualty" was rescued from the "submerged vehicle" and "put in the care of the Hazardous Area Response Team".

South Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called shortly after 10am to reports a car had gone through the barriers. Credit: ITV Wales

Specialist divers and fire crews used a rescue sled and an underwater camera in the rescue mission.

Access to the marina is restricted according to the Maritime Quarter Residents Association.

A spokesperson for Wales Air Ambulance said "one air ambulance, two Cymru high acuity response units, one duty operational manager and one emergency ambulance" had attended.

The Wales Air Ambulance has also landed to help other emergency services at the marina. Credit: MQRA - Maritime Quarter Residents Association - Swansea