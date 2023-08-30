Wales will be missing Daniel James for their crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Latvia in September.

The Leeds winger will miss the crunch match in Riga on Monday, 11 September, as well as a friendly against South Korea on Thursday, 7 September due to an adductor injury.

James has been a regular since 2018, starting in 34 consecutive games before his run came to an end last November.

Page's side lost 4-2 at home to Armenia in June. Credit: PA Images

Naming his 25-man squad for the September double-header, Wales boss Rob Page, said James' adductor injury "isn't too serious, but it puts him out of this camp unfortunately."

"It's probably a 3-week injury," he added.

Page wants to revive the Dragons’ Euro 2024 qualification hopes after back-to-back defeats against Armenia and Turkey earlier this year.

Tom Lockyer was stretchered off during a game for Luton Town earlier this year. Credit: PA Images

Tom Lockyer makes a welcome return after a heart scare in May.

The Luton Town captain was given the all-clear after he collapsed in the eighth minute of the victory against Coventry and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

He underwent an operation to address an irregular heartbeat but has since returned to action to lead Luton in their first Premier League campaign.

Commenting on Lockyer's return, Page said: "Thankfully, everything is back to normal for him, the good thing for us now is that we've got a centre-back that's playing in the premiership week in, week out."

Kieffer Moore and Joe Morrell have been included in Page's squad despite both picking up red cards in June.

They'll miss the fixture against Latvia but can feature against South Korea in Cardiff on Thursday, 7 September.

Bolton midfielder Josh Sheehan returns to the squad for the first time since September 2021 and Wes Burns is also included. Midfield pair Luke Harris and Ollie Cooper drop out.

The pair received two-game bans, with Moore serving the first part of his suspension in Turkey Credit: PA Images

There is another welcome return for Bournemouth midfield attacker, David Brooks. He missed out on action earlier this year after receiving treatment for stage two Hodgkins lymphoma.

Aaron Ramsey makes a return as captain following his return to Cardiff City.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies is also included after missing the defeat to Turkey in June for the birth of his first child.

Page has named four goalkeepers in his squad: Danny Ward, Wayne Hennessey, Adam Davies and Tom King. None of them have had any game-time for their clubs this season.

The Dragons' game against Latvia kicks off on Monday, 11 September at 7:45pm.

Full squad: W Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), D Ward (Leicester), A Davies (Sheffield United), T King (Wolves), B Davies (Tottenham), M Fox (QPR), J Rodon (Leeds, on loan from Tottenham), B Cabango (Swansea), C Mepham (Bournemouth), T Lockyer (Luton), N Williams (Nottingham Forest), C Roberts (Burnley), W Burns (Ipswich), E Ampadu (Leeds), J Sheehan (Bolton), J James (Birmingham), J Morrell (Portsmouth), H Wilson (Fulham), A Ramsey (Cardiff, captain), K Moore (Bournemouth), N Broadhead (Ipswich), B Johnson (Nottingham Forest), D Brooks (Bournemouth), T Bradshaw (Millwall), L Cullen (Swansea).

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…