A rugby club in Cardiff is urging dog walkers to either stay off a field it plays games on or pick up dog mess and bin it.

A game played on Llandaff's Hailey Park pitch was stopped 12 times because of fouling over the bank holiday weekend, according to Whitchurch RFC.

A message on behalf of the club was posted in the 'MyWhitchurch' Facebook page.

It said its Mini and Junior teams faced a similar situation a day later when they used the pitch for training.

The rugby club's asking dog walkers to either keep their pets off the pitch or pick up their mess and bin it.

The social media message said: "We would like to issue an urgent plea to all dog walkers who use Hailey Park in Llandaff North.

"During last Saturday’s senior fixture, the game had to be stopped a record 12 times in order to pick up dog mess from the pitch.

"There was a similar picture on Sunday when our Mini and Junior sections used it for training.

The club uses the field in Hailey Park, Llandaff. Credit: Google Maps

It went on to say: "We kindly ask that if anyone is using Hailey Park to walk their dogs, that they either stay off the rugby fields completely or take greater responsibility in ensuring that ANY dog’s mess is removed and disposed of appropriately.

"The danger this can cause to people can be life changing; blindness, loss of limbs etc and this can be avoided through responsible ownership.

"All we ask is the you work with us to ensure that all members of our club, and indeed community, can enjoy the park safely."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…