An endangered turtle that washed up on the shores of Anglesey is on its way back home to the Gulf of Mexico, thanks to help from the RAF.

'Tally' the Kemps-Ridley turtle was found washed up on Talacre beach, near Prestatyn, in North Wales nearly two years ago when a dog walker stumbled across her.

The sea turtle was then transferred to Anglesey Sea Zoo, where she was given months of intensive care.

The RAF Valley in Anglesey and RAF Northolt in London worked together to send Tally to its home. Credit: RAF Valley

Tally's 4,000 mile journey home has so far involved RAF Valley and RAF Northolt who worked together to transfer Tally from Anglesey to Heathrow. She is currently on flight heading to Texas where she will be released back into the wild.

The director of a turtle rescue charity in the US described the journey as the “furthest and most complex repatriation effort they have ever been involved in”.

Ken Andrews of ‘Turtles Fly Too’ said: "We are indebted to the RAF for their valuable time and assistance here.

"Both in applying their military planning and logistical skills to this operation and in providing practical help in ensuring the best prospects for the animal by allowing it to fly from RAF Valley, as a road move of the animal overland would have added considerably to the animal’s stress levels and disruption."

US turtle rescue charity Director Ken Andrews described this as the “furthest and most complex repatriation effort." Credit: RAF Valley

Wing Commander Chris Pote, who led the RAF’s part in the operation said: “Everything ran like clockwork. We were all delighted to have the chance to play a small part in the repatriation of this most critically endangered animal.

A tracking device will be attached to the turtle to monitor its movements after release. Credit: RAF Valley

"What it has revealed to us is just how many of our people serving at RAF Valley care passionately about the environment and conservation issues.

"Everybody who turned up at the somewhat ungodly hours of 1am in the morning until 3am when Tally departed the airfield, was there because they wanted to help.

"All were volunteers and all of us will be keen to monitor Tally’s progress - as she is released into the warm waters of the Mexican Gulf.”When Tally is released back into the Gulf of Mexico, a tracking device will be attached to monitor her movements.

