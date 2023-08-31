A man has died on railway tracks near Caerphilly Railway Station, police have confirmed.

Emergency services and the air ambulance say they were called just before 4.30pm yesterday (30 August).

They had "reports of a casualty on the tracks", British Transport Police said.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it sent multiple crews but a man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious. Credit: British Transport Police

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called yesterday (30 August), at approximately 4:31pm, to reports of an incident in Caerphilly.

“We sent a hazardous area response team, one duty operational manager, two Cymru high acuity response units, one emergency ambulance and one air ambulance to the scene.

“We were assisted by colleagues from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service who travelled by air as well as pre-hospital immediate care specialists from MEDSERVE Wales.”

British Transport Police told ITV News Wales: "Officers were called to the tracks near Caerphilly Railway Station just before 4.30pm yesterday (30 August), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended however sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

