A man who died after a car crashed through a metal barrier and became fully submerged in the water at Swansea Marina has been named.

Andrew Harding, 52, from Swansea died following the crash, which happened yesterday at around 10am.

Detective Inspector Chris Evans said Mr Harding's next of kin have been informed and are "being supported by specialist trained officers".

He continued: “Officers were called shortly after 10am yesterday morning with a report that a car had gone into the marina from Burrow Place. CCTV footage shows the car, a black Audi, was at speed when it went over a barrier and into a pedestrianised area before going through railings and into the marina.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and enquiries are continuing to ascertain the full circumstances behind the incident.”

HM Coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow, to ascertain cause of death.