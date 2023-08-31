A pub in Wrexham has been linked to a huge salmonella outbreak that affected 33 people. Public Health Wales said 33 confirmed cases and one of the probable cases were associated with The Nags Head pub on Mount Street.

Controls were put in place at the Marston's owned pub following the outbreak at the end of July, to stop any further infections. This included a deep clean of the premises and testing of staff.

Public Health Wales confirmed a total of 33 cases of salmonella infection, linking one case to The Nags Head pub in Wrexham. Credit: Visit Wales

However, the exact source of transmission for the infections remains unknown. Richard Firth from Public Health Wales and Chair of the Outbreak Control Team (OCT), said: “Following the identification of several cases of salmonella in Wrexham, on July 31, 2023, a multi-agency OCT was established including representation from Public Health Wales, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Wrexham County Borough Council’s Environmental Health Team."We can confirm a total of 33 confirmed, genomically identical, cases of salmonella infection and one probable case associated with The Nags Head public house on Mount Street, Wrexham, owned by Marston’s PLC.“Public Health Wales would like to extend our sympathies to those affected by this outbreak.

"We would also like to thank our multi-agency partners as well as the management and staff at both The Nags Head and Marston’s PLC. for their proactive support throughout this investigation.

“Infection with salmonella can cause watery and sometimes bloody diarrhoea, abdominal pain, headache, nausea, vomiting, and fever.

"Salmonella is one of a number of organisms that gives rise to illness collectively known as 'food poisoning'.“Although it is an unpleasant illness, most people who become ill with salmonella generally make a full recovery, but serious complications may occur in frail, elderly people, very young children and people with impaired immune systems.“Anyone who is concerned about their health should contact their GP or call NHS Direct Wales on 111.”ITV News Wales has approached Marston's for a comment.

