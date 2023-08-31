An expert believes he has identified a basking shark which has fascinated visitors and residents in Gwynedd.

It was seen slowly cruising between Barmouth and Tywyn in a picture posted on social media.

The creature, which is not believed to be harmful, was in the waters of Cardigan Bay, with a picture showing its triangular dorsal fin.

They can reach the size of a London bus and a dog walker said she saw it, adding: "It stayed around for a while, then disappeared out to sea.

"Might have overreacted but I fetched my dog out of the water.”

An angler fishing at Tonfanau, just north of Tywyn said he had a better view of it, saying: “It was a basking shark it came down the coast from Barmouth,” he said.

“I was fishing literally 200m from it. They are about this time of year, and it’s a sign that the waters are healthy with plankton.”

Another sighting was reported from Fairbourne around mid-day on Bank Holiday Monday (August 28) just as the resort's annual festival was getting underway.

It was later spotted idling in the water at the southern end of Tywyn.

"They are likely to be around for another month or so yet"Basking sharks can be found almost anywhere in UK coastal waters during the summer.

However, sightings are more common around southwest England, Wales and, in particular, the west coast of Scotland.

Another hotspot is between Anglesey and the Isle of Man where currents carry plankton, their main diet.

Frankie Hobro, owner and director of Anglesey Sea Zoo, suspects it’s not the last we will see of them this year.

"They are likely to be around for another month or so yet,” she said.

“The sea temperatures are still warm and so we still have plankton blooms for them to feed on."

