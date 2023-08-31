Blue moon: Your pictures of supermoon that lit up night skies across Wales
People across Wales have been sharing their best pictures of Wednesday's blue supermoon.
Stargazers were treated to the rare moon - a phenomenon that will not be seen again for more than a decade.
It lit up some of the night sky across the country and ITV News Wales viewers have been sharing their best pictures.
Here are some of them:
What is a supermoon?
It is when a full moon makes its closest approach to the Earth and appears unusually big.
And unlike its name suggests, a blue moon is not named after the colour and instead refers to the second full moon in one calendar month.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…