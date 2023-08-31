People across Wales have been sharing their best pictures of Wednesday's blue supermoon.

Stargazers were treated to the rare moon - a phenomenon that will not be seen again for more than a decade.

It lit up some of the night sky across the country and ITV News Wales viewers have been sharing their best pictures.

Here are some of them:

Mid Wales Credit: Brooke Davies

Mumbles Credit: Ceri Hurlow

Mold Credit: Melissa Gardner

Harlech Credit: Lesley Holland

What is a supermoon?

It is when a full moon makes its closest approach to the Earth and appears unusually big.

And unlike its name suggests, a blue moon is not named after the colour and instead refers to the second full moon in one calendar month.

