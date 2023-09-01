One of Wales' top doctors is asking people to stay at home and avoid contact with others if they are unwell and have a high temperature.

Dr Chris Jones, Wales' Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said Covid-19 has "not gone away" as it continues to "evolve and mutate".

Ahead of pupils going back to school after the summer holiday, he said: “Respiratory infections spread easily between people at this time of year.

"It is important to be aware of symptoms so you can take action to reduce the risk of spreading your infection to other people.

He said vaccination remains a "key defence" for flu and covid-19. Credit: PA Images

“We should all take sensible precautionary measures to protect ourselves and others from covid-19 and other respiratory viruses.

The autumn vaccination programme for Wales starts on 11 September.

Vaccinations are to be rolled out to over 65s, at risk groups and those working or living with vulnerable people for flu and covid-19.

Dr Jones added: "If you’re feeling unwell you should avoid contact with others and tell people you have recently been in contact with, so they can be aware of signs or symptoms.

“Frequent hand washing and covering your mouth and nose with a disposable tissue when coughing and sneezing are also encouraged.

“If you live with or are visiting someone with a chronic health condition or a weakened immune system, consider wearing a face mask and avoid visiting hospitals and care settings if you have symptoms.

“Vaccination remains our key defence for flu and covid-19 So if your eligible please take up your offer of a vaccine.”

