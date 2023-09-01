A man has been jailed after he was caught in north Wales trying to enter the UK for the third time. Cezar Soare, 31, who had been previously deported to Romania in 2019 and 2022 after committing offences, arrived at Holyhead port from Dublin in the early hours of 5 August. He admitted breaching a deportation order and knowingly entered the UK.

In a court hearing on Friday, Cezar was jailed today for 18 months at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Cezar Soare was jailed today for 18 months at Caernarfon Crown Court Credit: PA

Prosecutor Karl Scholz said: "Soare had been one of four people in a BMW car which arrived by ferry at the Port of Holyhead in the early hours of 5 August .

"Border force officers checked his passport and found he was the subject of a deportation order issued on November 18, 2019."That order had been made while he was in prison in Birmingham for committing offences in the UK. He was duly sent back to Romania on December 6, 2019."But he was found in the UK in July 2021 and deported again in June 2022.

"However, he was subsequently caught in Calais trying to board a ferry to the UK on November 27, 2022. Due to the deportation order he was prevented from entering the UK then."

On his latest attempt last month, he told officials he was travelling from Dublin to Holyhead to work in this country.Defence lawyer, Elen Owen, said: "Soare has a wife and three children in Birmingham and is "desperate" to be reunited with them.

He has no ability to communicate in English and prison would be hard."However, the judge Timothy Petts told Soare: "Entering a country in breach of a deportation order is a serious offence.

"It is made worse by your immigration history and by the fact you were deported for committing offences in this country."During this sentence I'm sure arrangements will, once again, be made for you to be deported."

