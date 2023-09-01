Work is to begin next week on the Menai Suspension Bridge as the next phase of repairs are carried out on the 19th-century-old crossing.

The historic bridge, which is almost 200 years old, and connects Anglesey to the mainland. It was unexpectedly closed last year when a structural issue was discovered.

The closure caused significant disruption to people living on the island and prompted calls for a third crossing.

Next week's works, which begin on 4 September, will see the closure of one lane on the bridge.

Ahead of its 200th anniversary in 2026, Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie was given an update on the timeline for the repair works. She confirmed all works will be complete by 2026.

MP Virginia Crosbie was told work commenced this month and hanger replacement works are on schedule to begin on the 4 September. Credit: Virginia Crosbie

MP Virginia Crosbie said: "I thank everyone for a comprehensive update on what will happen and I know islanders and those who travel regularly to Anglesey will want to know what will happen over the next two years."

"There is going to be disruption really until 2025 to ensure the bridge is safe and fit for purpose ahead of its 200th anniversary.

"This is something for the island to celebrate but it also very much highlights how we are relying on a structure built in the early 19th century to connect us."

The bridge in Anglesey was closed suddenly in October last year due to a "structural issue". Credit: Welsh government

The Spencer Group is carrying out the work, which is being overseen by the UK Highways A55 Limited and the Welsh Government.

The work is being paid for by UK Highways A55.

Update on the timeline for the repair work on Menai Bridge:

September 4: Work on the second phase of the project will begin. One lane will be closed on the bridge for the next few months.

Christmas 2023: Suspension of work and traffic management will be lifted over the period (exact dates to be confirmed).

October 2024: The hanger replacement work will be completed, followed by a painting programme with one lane again remaining closed.

March 2025: Both lanes should reopen to traffic.

