Dizzee Rascal performed in front of hundreds of fans on Friday night

Rapper Dizzee Rascal excited hundreds of fans by playing a surprise gig in Cardiff Bay on Friday night.

The hiphop and grime artist announced the show in Mermaid Quay just two hours before, having made similar appearances in other cities.

Hinting at the free gig on social media, the 38-year-old said: "Cardiff! Meet me at Mermaid Quay at 7.30pm for a free show."

He will return to the Welsh capital in October to perform at the Utilita Arena, previously known as the Cardiff International Arena.

In another post he said: "Cardiff, I'm in your area, I'm local man, I'm outside. Cardiff, I'm in your area - come out here man...it's free."

He performed hits such as Bonkers and Holiday during the unexpected show.

