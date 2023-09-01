Work is continuing on one of Swansea's most historic buildings ahead of its expected opening next year.

The grade two listed Palace Theatre will become a home for tech, start-up and creative businesses, Swansea Council said.

Built in 1888, it underwent a series of makeovers inside before it was left derelict for nearly two decades.

Swansea's Palace Theatre is set to open next year. Credit: Swansea Council

The council leader described it as being in a "terrible state" before the local authority brought in back into public hands before the pandemic.

The challenges for those rescuing the building were intensified by the structure’s derelict state after almost two decades of disuse.

It has been described as a "rebirth" in the heart of Swansea and Tramshed Tech will lease the building as lead tenant.

This is how the Palace Theatre used to look in Swansea. Credit: Swansea Council

What work has been done so far?

Steel girders have been installed to support key future aspects of the building, a huge void has been created and a steel framework to accommodate a lift has been installed.

Thousands of original red bricks have been "saved" for future use. Giant timber roof beams have been repaired, along with iron pillars, that will remain "integral" to the building.

Sandstone decorative blocks on the external façade have been repaired and reused.

Another floor has been installed to "maintain" the historical connection as a theatre.

A new slate roof will be installed. Credit: Swansea Council

Work began on site in 2021 and the project is being assisted with funding from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme.

Cllr Rob Stewart, leader of Swansea Council said: “It’s fantastic to see things coming together in the Palace.

“It was in a terrible state when we took it out of private ownership - and could have been lost to Swansea.

“We’ve rescued it and are transforming it with the help of specialist partners such as GWP Architecture and main contractor R&M Williams Ltd.

