Bin collections in Cardiff and Wrexham will be disrupted from next week as council workers strike in a dispute over pay.

Workers will walk out on Monday 4 September for two consecutive weeks and will last until 17 September.

It follows a pay offer by the local authorities of £1925 which union Unite say is a " poorer offer than last year, despite the cost-of-living crisis having worsened."

Council workers in Gwynedd will join them on 11 September.

Members at Cynon Valley waste have also voted to strike, but the dates have not been set yet.

Here's how the strikes will affect waste collections near you:

Cardiff:

Cardiff Council expects disruption to waste collection services between the 4th and 15th of September.

It said collection plans may change on a daily basis.

It is asking customers to ignore any collection updates, and instead check the calendar on their website, app, or chatbot on the day of collection.

The following changes are expected:

General Black Bin and Black Bag collections will continue as normal

Food waste collections will continue as normal

Garden waste collections may be cancelled. They will be collected on your next scheduled date.

Hygiene waste collections may be cancelled. If so, hygiene waste can be put alongside black bin or black bag collections.

Weekly green bag recycling collections may have to be cancelled for some areas. If so, the council advises to keep hold of recycling and put it out the following week.

If your area has sack and glass caddies, recycling will stay the same

Collections from blocks of flats will go ahead as usual

New bookings for bulky waste collections will be suspended. Any bookings already made for between the 4 and 15 of September will go ahead.

Bessemer Close Recycling Centre will be closed for household/domestic use. If you have already booked a timeslot between 4 September and 15 September, you will be contacted to re-arrange alternative dates.

Lamby Way Recycling Centre will operate as normal.

Wrexham

Wrexham council said bin collections could be disrupted, but it is not sure how.

It is asking people to put bins out as normal, but some may not be emptied.

It added if bins haven't been collected by 3:30pm, then to bring them inside.

Household Recycling Centres will stay open as normal.

You can sign up for updates on the council website.