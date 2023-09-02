Warning: This article contains content that readers may find distressing

A teaching assistant has been jailed after he filming himself sexually abusing a baby and sharing the images with other paedophiles online.

A court heard how Tommy Lee Allington, 25, of Heol Cadifor, Penlan, Swansea, subjected the infant to a sustained campaign of sexual assaults and rape.

His crimes only came to light when police received intelligence that indecent images were being uploaded to an Instagram account that was linked to the defendant.

As well as more than 1,500 images of children being sexually abused which Allington had downloaded, officers found photos and videos he had captured himself - and from those officers were able to identify the little boy he had been abusing.

Detectives found he had been sharing pictures of himself abusing his young victim with like-minded people and had boasted about his actions.

Making the 25-year-old defendant the subject of an extended sentence as a dangerous offender, a judge at Swansea Crown Court said she was concerned about the future risk he poses to children when he is eventually released from prison.

Prosecutor Robin Rouch said police searched Allington's home after receiving intelligence that indecent images were being uploaded to an Instagram account linked to him.

A number of devices were seized and examined and nothing was found on them, but officers then searched the attic of the property and uncovered another mobile phone.

Mr Rouch said once the defendant realised the phone in the loft had been found, his demeanor changed and he became "flustered".

An examination of the phone revealed more more than 1,500 indecent images including 252 'Category A' images - which show the most extreme kinds of child sexual abuse.

Officers also found photographs and videos that Allington had captured himself, which showed him sexually abusing a baby boy on multiple occasions.

They also found the defendant had been sharing those images of the child with other paedophiles on the messaging app Telegram - where he went by the username AngelBoy - and had discussed the sexual abuse and "boasted" about his activities.

In some of the conversations, Allington and his contacts discussed the advantages of abusing babies, detailing how infants are unable to defend themselves.

Detectives were subsequently able to identify the boy he had been abusing and contacted his parents. The mother identified her son as the child in the images.

In statements read to the court, the child's parents described the devastating impact of Allington's crimes and their concerns over the long-term effects on their son.

The father described how he no longer trusts anyone and how his son sometimes appears to go into a "trance", while the mother said her world had "fallen apart" and the family had been destroyed by Allington.

Allington had previously pleaded guilty to 17 counts of child rape, sexual assault, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, possessing indecent images of children, distributing indecent images of children, and possessing prohibited images when he appeared in the dock for sentencing.

He has no previous convictions and his offending is unconnected to his work in schools, the court was told.

Tommy Allington has been sentenced at Swansea Crown Court Credit: Media Wales

Defending, Stuart John said there was little he could say by way of mitigation but added that Allington's guilty pleas had meant that no trial had been necessary.

Judge Catherine Richards told Allington that in her view he had targeted a young and vulnerable victim who could not resist him physically, nor tell anyone about what was going on.

She said it was impossible to know the full impact of his actions on the child but she noted that the abuse had happened at a critical time in the youngster's development.

She said given everything she had heard and read about him she was sure he was a dangerous offender and that an extended sentence was necessary to protect the public.

Allington was handed an extended 24 year and eight month sentence comprising 18 years and eight months in custody followed by an extended licence period of six years.

He must serve two thirds of the custodial element of the sentence before he can apply to be released but it will be for the Parole Board to determine if he is safe to be let out.

The defendant will be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life and was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Speaking after the sentencing the officer who investigated the case, South Wales Police Detective Constable Amanda Jenkins said: "Offences of this kind will always be shocking and disturbing, particularly when that person is in a position of trust.

"This will undoubtedly be difficult news for the local community but please be assured that our teams and partners have safeguarded and supported all those involved in the investigation.

"The victim's family has shown incredible strength and courage throughout this case."

