Emergency services remain at the scene of a collapsed shop roof. Pictures from Erfyl Lloyd Davies

A shopkeeper at a north Wales convenience store has been dug out of debris after the roof collapsed on top of them.

Two other members of staff and one member of the public were able to escape the Spar store on Plas yn Dre Street in Dolgellau before part of the building fell on them.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 12:55pm and a cordon remains in place.

The one member of staff caught up in the building has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

A police cordon remains in place with members of the public urged to avoid the area. Credit: Erfyl Lloyd Davies

A specialist search team has been called in to ensure no one else was inside the building when it collapsed.

Chief Inspector Rob Rands said: "Whilst we don't believe that anyone remains unaccounted for, a specialist search team are on their way to the location to assist our colleagues from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"Gwynedd County Council and the Health and Safety Executive are all fully briefed. Police officers remain at the scene whilst the investigation is ongoing.

"The area surrounding the shop is expected to remain closed for a considerable time and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all local residents and business owners for their cooperation and understanding."

