A popular inland surfing attraction in Eryri has announced its immediate closure due to the cost of persistent issues with its wave machine.

Adventure Parc Snowdonia in Dolgarrog said this summer has been "particularly challenging" and it is "extremely disheartened" to be laying off some seasonal and permanent staff.

It opened the world's first inland surf lagoon in 2015 after receiving £4 million from the Welsh Government and has been visited by hundreds of thousands of people.

Adventure Parc Snowdonia is situated in the village of Dolgarrog in the Conwy Valley.

Commercial Director James Wood said: "We are extremely disheartened that we are having to let go of exceptional team members yet again.

"Despite the success that we've enjoyed since our launch in 2015, the groundbreaking innovation our wave machine represented and the fun and adventure enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world - recent issues have been financially draining through downtime, repairs, and lost business.

"Even more concerning is the toll it continues to take on our reputation among our guests, employees, the surfing community, and other stakeholders who have been loyal advocates since the beginning.

"In the upcoming months, we will be re-evaluating our future plans for the Parc ahead of the 2024 season."

Bosses urged other adventure providers to consider its redundant staff for future job opportunities.

Those with tickets to attend the surf lagoon have been told they can contact the Parc to arrange a refund.

Garden Inn Snowdonia, a hotel situated on the site, and Wave Garden Spa, will remain open.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...