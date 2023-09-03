Six men from Wrexham have skateboarded the length of Wales - despite having almost no experience - in memory of two friends who died of brain tumours.

The group travelled around 280 miles from Barry Island to Anglesey over three days, finishing in Cemaes Bay on Sunday.

They have raised more than £13,000 for Nightingale House Hospice, which cared for their friends Wayne Phillips and James Rush and supported their families.

The hospice, based in the centre of Wrexham, provides specialist palliative care for those living with life-limiting illnesses.

The Unskateables ended their journey in Cemaes Bay on Anglesey on Sunday.

It has a 12 bed in-patient ward and provides occupational therapy, music therapy, physiotherapy and hydrotherapy.

Their services are free to patients and their families across Wrexham, Flintshire, East Denbighshire and Barmouth, as well as border towns including Oswestry and Whitchurch.

The skateboarders have received messages of support from as far away as Sweden and Australia, which they said have kept them motivated.

The group said: "We were absolutely blown away from the moment we set off from Barry Island to when we arrived here in Cemaes Bay this morning.

"We really felt that the people of Wales and beyond were supporting us. Families shouting out of their bedroom window: 'Here come The Unskateables!'"

ITV Wales correspondent Hannah Thomas caught up with The Unskateables on the first leg of their journey

They added that local businesses offered complimentary tea, coffee and breakfasts along the way.

Locals along their route even came out to support them in the early hours of the morning.

"We never once felt that we shouldn't have been there," the group added.

"Everyone really supported us and we felt the whole country was behind us. We did this in memory of our two wonderful friends Wayne and James and we wish to thank everyone who have donated to support the work of Nightingale House Hospice in Wrexham.

"A huge thanks to all our families, friends and supporters who made the journey to Cemaes Bay this morning. It was more than we could ever have imagined."

