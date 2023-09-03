Police are searching for a mobility scooter rider who seriously injured a pensioner after a collision on Llandudno promenade.

North Wales Police said the 76-year-old local woman suffered serious back, leg and foot injuries after being hit by the scooter.

Officers said the rider did stop to speak to the injured woman before leaving the scene, and they have since been unable to identify him.

They are appealing for witnesses and urging the rider to come forward following the collision last month.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The matter was reported to us the following day and several lines of inquiry have been undertaken including reviewing CCTV footage.

"However, officers are yet to trace the mobility scooter rider.

"The man, who is believed to be aged in his late fifties or early sixties was riding a blue mobility scooter next to the bandstand on the promenade. Following the collision he did stop to speak to the woman but then left the scene.

"We are appealing for information and are urging the man to make contact with us as soon as possible."

