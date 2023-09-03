Thousands of runners and spectators turned out for the return of Cardiff 10K, which took place in the capital for the first time 2019.

More than 5,000 signed up for the race, which takes in sights including Cardiff Castle and the Principality Stadium.

Runners were battling warm temperatures, with highs of 24°C in the city.

Alfred Ngeno smashed his personal best to take the CDF 10K title in the Cardiff sun. Credit: Run 4 Wales

The historic event was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and again in 2022 due to "logistical and operational" challenges.

This year it returned under the management of Run 4 Wales, the country's leading mass participation event organiser and the team behind the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon.

Run 4 Wales Chief Executive Matt Newman, commented: "We're delighted to have secured the return of this historic race and want to thank all of today's runners, spectators and volunteers for their brilliant support.

"The day has been a huge success and we can't wait to build on that in the years ahead after agreeing a new five-year partnership with Kidney Wales.

"With our experience of delivering the Principality Cardiff Half and through our new innovative partnership with London Marathon Events, we hope to grow the CDF 10K into one of the UK’s leading distance events, whilst seeking to increase its social impact."

The 10K comes just four weeks before the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon.

Kenyan World U20 Cross Country Championship Bronze Medalist Alfred Ngeno took the Cardiff 10K title with a time of 28:33.

Alaw Evans of Cardiff's Les Croupiers club took full advantage of home comforts to win the women's race in 34:48.

