Trains have been suspended and a major road has closed while police deal with an ongoing incident in Llanrwst.

North Wales Police said the A470 between Central Garage and Pont Fawr Bridge is shut while officers attend the scene.

Transport for Wales services between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog have also been suspended.

Officers are urging the public to find alternative routes while the road remains closed.

