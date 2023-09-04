A man was left in a critical condition after being hit by a car, which then drove off.

The 28-year-old was found seriously injured after police were called to the incident in Merthyr Tydfil town centre at 11.50pm on Saturday September 2.

South Wales Police said the man was hit by a vehicle travelling along Castle Street and sustained a serious injury.

A 19-year-old man from Tredegar has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The force is now appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following the incident.

"We are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or for anyone with any dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident to contact us and give reference 2300296253."