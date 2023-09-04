There are fears over the future of Llagollen's International Musical Eisteddfod after it made significant losses this year.

The international music festival has run in the town for 76 years - hosting musicians from across the world and spreading a message of peace.

However, serious concerns about the festival's future now hang over the event and there are fears that it may not return to Llangollen next year.

This years festival was headlined by Alfie Boe and, Britain's Got Talent winners, Welsh of the West End.

Shea Ferron is on the board of trustees for the Eisteddfod. He has been looking at how much this years event lost.

He says: "We haven't had the confirmed figures, we're still waiting for the end of the financial year.

"We are aware that is a substantial amount, hence why we had to make the very difficult decision to make redundant one of the major roles of the Eisteddfod."

After this year's festival, Executive Producer Camillia Long was made redundant after 2 years working for the event.

Earlier this year the International Eisteddfod was host to thousands of music fans but there was still a reduction in ticket sales.

On average the festival, which is hosted in early July, is home to 4,000 performers and around 35,000 visitors.

Unlike the National Eisteddfod, which was held on the Llŷn peninsular earlier this year, the Llangollen Eisteddfod is an international event with performers from all around the world, who speak a variety of different languages.

The international Eisteddfod has previously been home to Manic Street Preachers, Gregory Porter and Reverend & The Makers.

Organisers hope investment from the Welsh government might help them stay afloat.

However, there is concern that the National Eisteddfod draws the majority of funding from the Welsh government and makes it harder for the organisers in Llangollen to put on the event.

Ken Skates, Clwyd South MS, said: "I wouldn't want to play off the two events against each other, certainly not the Eisteddfod.

"The international Eisteddfod exists to promote world peace, it exists to draw people in. It aligns really well with the Welsh Government's declared status [...] as a nation of sanctuary and perhaps that's where we could see stronger support from the Welsh government."

Ken Skates is the Labour member of Senedd for Clwyd South.

Volunteers think that support from visitors and grants will mean they can continue to put on the festival next year.

"I think that the passion that we've all got, I think no matter what our other commitments are, we will still find the time because of the love that we've got for this festival," added trustee, Shea.

