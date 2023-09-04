Eyebrows were raised as a north Wales council removed 20mph signs just two weeks before Wales is set to become the UK's first 20mph nation on 17 September.

Barely a town or village in Wales now lacks speed signs that have not been tampered with.

For a speedier implementation, new 20mph road signs were covered with 30mph stickers.

However, these could be easily removed on or after 17 September– which became an open invitation to mischief-makers.

An employee from council highways removing a 20mph repeater sign on Spon Green road in Buckley. Credit: Media Wales

Flintshire Council warned that such vandals could be prosecuted for criminal damage.However in one part of Flintshire, council workers were spotted removing existing 20mph signs and painting over 20mph road markings in Spon Green, Buckley.

This baffled residents who wondered what was going on?One person posted on social media: “Have they realised what a mistake they have made?”

Another one commented: “Switching it for new 10mph signs as 20mph is too fast?”

There too has been controversy around the new legislation in Wales, with both sides arguing strongly for and against the new speed limit.

So, why are the 20mph signs being removed?

Many existing 20mph signs would become obsolete once the default 20mph speed limits would become a law on 17 September, as there will no longer be any exceptions to the norm.

Local authorities will then have 12 months to remove those signs that warn of the entry and exit at 20mph zones.For small round 20mph repeater signs, councils have until 17 September 2028, to take these down.

Usually these are attached to lamp posts – or their own small posts – within 20mph zones.

The same five-year grace period also applies to 20mph road markings.

But some local authorities are cracking on with the work.

These include Flintshire Council, which clarified in an X (tweet): “The removal of these road markings doesn’t mean 20mph speed restrictions have been removed.”

Some motorists are worried about the potential cost of removing the signs.

The Welsh Government argues that 20mph defaults in built-up areas will cut pollution and reduce the number of serious crashes.

One Facebook user said: “It makes no sense all, if they want us to do the speed limit then surely it costs nothing to leave them up?”

Referring to Spon Green road, where speeds are restricted already, a resident pointed out there is a play area at one end. He said: “What about the kids? Would they come into this conversation?”

What is the Welsh government saying?

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the speed limit will make streets "quieter, reduce the scourge of noise pollution.

A government report concluded that 20mph zones will have minimal impact on journey times.

The Welsh Government say the new law will be the "biggest step-change in community safety in a generation."

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the speed limit will make streets "quieter, reduce the scourge of noise pollution.

"Evidence from around the world is clear – reducing speed limits reduces collisions and saves lives", he said.

