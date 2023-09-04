A Cardiff man has been charged with a number of driving offences after officers from the South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit conducted a proactive stop in the Llandaff North area in the early hours Saturday, September 2.

Shane Loughlin, 32, was stopped by officers on Aberporth Road at around 4.20am and was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences.

He has since been charged last night with driving over the prescribed limit and driving while disqualified.

He will appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, September 4).

Loughlin, from the Rumney area of Cardiff was a survivor of a fatal crash in March this year when he was a passenger in a car which came off the road in St Mellons killing three people.