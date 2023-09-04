Wales at the Rugby World Cup : Everything you need to know

Wales embark on another World Cup Journey. Their tenth in a row, in fact.

But as they keep up their record of appearing at every tournament since its inception, the question is will they be able to better their performance in the very first Rugby World Cup?

Wales are yet finish higher than third place, which they achieved in 1987. Even though they've managed to finish fourth twice in the last 12 years, it's the last 12 months that have many questioning if Warren Gatland's men will be able to make it to a first World Cup final.

One thing is for certain, though. Whether it's at home or out in France, the Welsh faithful will be in full voice as they back the boys in red.

Who are Wales playing and when?

Wales have been drawn in Pool C alongside Fiji, Portugal, Australia and Georgia.

Here's Wales fixture list for the pool stage:

Wales v Fiji, Sunday 10th September, 8:00pm UK time (9:00pm local time)Wales v Portugal, Saturday 16th September, 4:45pm UK time (5:45pm local time)Wales v Australia, Sunday 24th September, 8:00pm UK time (9:00pm local time)Wales v Georgia, Saturday 7th October, 2:00pm UK time (3:00pm local time)

Play Brightcove video

Where are Wales playing?

The Wales team will be come very accustom to the french countryside as they travel to their pool matches from their training base.

The squad have set up camp in Versailles, just outside of the capital Paris, but face most of their opponents in the south of the country.

Their first match is in less than a weeks' time when they take on Fiji in the south-western city Bordeaux on Sunday night.

Wales have based themselves Versailles and will travel to four major cities for their Pool C matches. Credit: ITV Wales

In the following week, the Stade de Nice will host Wales' clash with Portugal. Up next is the OL Stadium in Lyon where Warren Gatland's men will take on Australia.

Finally, the welsh squad will make their shortest trip of the pool stage, as they head to Nantes' Stade de la Beaujoire where their opponents will be Georgia.

Thousands of Welsh supporters watched on at the Stade de Bordeaux during Euro 2016. Credit: PA images

Where can I watch the games?

ITV have secured the exclusive rights to show the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

All of Wales' pool matches will be shown live on ITV1 and will be available to stream on ITVX.

Who could start in the first game?

Warren Gatland took the opportunity in Wales' warm-up tests to tinker with his squad and try out a number of players.

Perhaps the biggest headline from Wales' World Cup squad announcement was the unconventional decision to appoint co-captians, namely Dewi Lake and Jac Morgan. You would imagine at least one of Lake and Morgan will line-up from the start in Bordeaux.

Dan Biggar will be looking for one last hurrah in a red shirt after he announced he'll be hanging up his boots, for Wales at least, at the end of the tournament.

Star number eight Taulupe Faletau is facing a race to be fit for the opening game, but Wales are confident will be recover from his calf injury in time to face Fiji.

Here's the squad list in full:

Forwards

Taine BashamAdam Beard Elliot Dee Corey Domachowski Ryan EliasTaulupe Faletau Tomas Francis Dafydd Jenkins Dewi Lake Dillon Lewis Dan Lydiate Jac Morgan Tommy Reffell Will Rowlands Nicky SmithGareth Thomas Henry ThomasChrist TshiunzaAaron Wainwright

BacksJosh AdamsGareth AnscombeDan Biggar Sam Costelow Gareth DaviesRio DyerMason Grady Leigh HalfpennyGeorge North Louis Rees-Zammit Nick Tompkins Johnny Williams Liam WilliamsTomos Williams

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...