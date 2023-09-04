Work will begin today on the Menai Suspension Bridge to ensure it is restored in time for its 200th anniversary, the Welsh Government has said.

Earlier this year, the bridge was suddenly closed after structural faults were discovered on the bridge, which caused significant disruption for people travelling to and from the island.

New permanent hangers will be installed, following a rigorous period of development and testing, as well as extensive painting work to the exterior of the bridge.

The historic crossing was designed by Thomas Telford and was completed in 1826. It will celebrate its 200th anniversary in January 2026.

While the works will not result in a full closure of the bridge, motorists have been urged to plan ahead. Traffic management will also be implemented to reduce disruption to local residents.

Traffic management measures for a single lane closure will be in place from 7am on Mondays to 3.30pm on Fridays. There will be no traffic management on the weekends and bank holidays.

The Welsh Government said: "Traffic lights will be in operation while traffic management measures are in place. The traffic lights will be manually controlled during am and pm peak periods to enable tidal flows and reduce disruption as much as possible.

"The full programme is expected to be completed in August 2025. The current weight restriction of 7.5T for crossing the bridge will remain in place until all works have been completed."