A woman who was part of an organised walking group suffered from heat exhaustion on Cadair Idris, Gwynedd, as many members "opted to continue with their day".

Aberdyfi Search and Rescue said team call handlers were made aware of a walker suffering from heat-related illness near the mountain's summit shortly after 3pm.

The woman, who was part of an organised group, was showing symptoms of heatstroke. While at least two members of the group stayed with the woman, the others, including the organisers were said to have continued with their day.

"At least two members of the group remained to help the casualty, but the others, including the organisers, opted to continue with their day, and played no further part in her care or rescue," a statement from the Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team said.

Those who remained with the woman were helped by members of the public, including a GP, and provided information to co-ordinators during the rescue.

"As team volunteers made their way up the mountain, the woman's condition had improved greatly in the cool of the summit hut, and she was assisted slowly down the mountain to meet up with the approaching rescuers," the statement continued.

Everyone was safely off the mountain by 6pm.