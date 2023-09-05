A nurse who was twice over the legal limit killed a pensioner on Christmas Eve before fleeing the scene.

Katrina Mahoney, 34, got into her car to buy cigarettes when she hit Ron Fealey, 82, in Merthyr Tydfil on 24 December last year.

She failed to stop despite her windshield being smashed. Passers-by tried to help Mr Fealey, but he died on Boxing Day in hospital from a brain injury.

Mr Feaney, a retired nurse, church treasurer and director at Dowlais RFC, was at the Winchester pub with a friend before the crash. Credit: South Wales Police

Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court was told how Mahoney had her son, 15, in the car at the time of the crash. She drove him home before turning to the scene with a friend.

She told police she had drunk two drinks, but a breathalyser test revealed she had more than twice the drink-drive limit in her system.

The jury also heard how the registered nurse was driving at 40mph in a 20mph zone and was overtaking on the wrong side of the road when she hit Mr Fealey.

Mr Feaney, a retired nurse and director at Dowlais RFC, had been at a pub in Merthyr Tydfil on the evening of the crash.

She claimed she had drunk one Malibu and Baileys, but a breathalyser test revealed she had 73mg of alcohol per 100ml breath. Credit: Media Wales

Prosecutor Andrew Jones played CCTV footage of the collision, which took place around 10pm.

He said: "The defendant collided with Mr Fealey but didn't stop her vehicle and instead she returned to her home, leaving Mr Fealey bleeding and unconscious in the road.

"She had her 15-year-old son with her in the car at the time."

Bystanders who had witnessed the collision came to the victim's assistance and began CPR.

There was a wait for the ambulance so firefighters from the nearby fire station came to help.

Mahoney returned to the scene 10 minutes later with her friend, who is also a nurse and spoke to officers. She said Mr Fealey would be taken to the major trauma ward where she worked.

In an impact statement made to the court, Mr Fealey's son said: "I was heartbroken.

"He had no family with him all night and we were unable to hold his hand or comfort him.

"Imagine my horror when I found out the person who done this was drunk, a registered nurse and had her child in the car, when she left my father unconscious in the road.

"She didn't even call an ambulance."

Judge Lucy Crowther said: "Mr Fealey was a much loved family man. A husband, a father, a brother, grandfather and great grandfather Credit: Media Wales

Mahoney plead guilty to causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink-driving.

The judge sentenced her to 5 years in prison. She will serve at least half of that in custody before being released on license.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…