Lucy Letby: Five babies involved in trial from Wales

The UK Government's Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Steve Barclay, updating the House of Commons yesterday.

Five of the babies involved in the trail of killer nurse Lucy Letby were from Wales, it can be revealed for the first time.

It comes after an exchange between Plaid Cymru's leader in Westminster and the UK Government's Secretary of State for Health yesterday afternoon.

Letby, 33, was found guilty of murdering seven babies who were being looked after in a neo-natal ward of the Countess of Chester Hospital - making her the UK's most prolific killer of babies in modern times. She was also found guilty of seven counts of attempting to murder a further six babies.

Liz Saville Roberts told the House of Commons during an update about the upcoming Countess of Chester Hospital Inquiry that "Letby’s crimes freeze the heart".

The MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd said: "I commend the Secretary of State for the inquiry being statutory.

"Although health is devolved, babies from across north Wales are regularly sent to hospitals in north-west England, including the Countess of Chester for specialist care and treatment.

"What assurance can the Secretary of State give to Welsh families that the statutory inquiry’s terms of reference will include cross-border patient safety and the safety of babies in hospitals possibly hours away from their families in Wales?"

In response, Steve Barclay thanked Ms Saville Roberts for raising an "extremely important point."

He said: "The cases of five of the babies concerned in the trial were cross-jurisdictional.

"It is important that we take on board those lessons and look at how those cases that apply to a baby or family from Wales are captured, and I know that is something that Judge Thirlwall will give consideration to, shaped by her discussions with the families."

Letby was sentenced to a whole life order, which means she will spend the rest of her life in prison.

