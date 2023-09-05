Passengers have been injured and a driver is trapped after a bus and car collided on the Cleddau Bridge.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service has declared a major incident following the crash in Pembroke Dock, involving a 52-seater bus and one vehicle.

The fire service says it was called at 2.19pm on Tuesday to a road traffic collision on Cleddau Bridge involving two vehicles.

They have told ITV News many of the bus passengers are suffering from various injuries.

One driver is currently severely trapped and crews are administering first aid.

Crews from Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Tenby and Narberth crews were deployed along with the Air Ambulance.

It has been declared a major incident which is currently ongoing.

More to follow

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...