A man has died at a Welsh beauty spot after trying to rescue two children from a river.

Walker Mohan Muruganantharajah, 27, went into the water at Sgwd Y Pannwr in Ystradfellte in an attempt to save the children but got into difficulty.

The two children were pulled from the water in the Bannau Brycheiniog - previously known as the Brecon Beacons - beauty spot.

Police, fire crews, mountain rescue teams, a rescue helicopter and an air ambulance were called to the scene, but Mr Muruganantharajah, a qualified pilot from Swansea, could not be saved.

Officers said that Mr Muruganantharajah's body was located using underwater cameras but could not be recovered until Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: "We were called to Sgwd Y Pannwr waterfall, Ystradfellte, at approximately 4.40pm on Friday to a report of a man having gone into the water to rescue two children and not come out."A multi-agency response was commenced with representation from the police, fire service, mountain rescue, HART and both the UK Air Rescue Team and the Wales Air Ambulance landing their aircrafts nearby."At shortly after 7pm the fire service located the body of 27-year-old Mohananeethan Murigaqnantharajah in the water with an underwater camera."Unfortunately, due to conditions at the site, recovery was not possible that evening, and specialist divers were brought in the following morning.“His family is being supported by specialist officers."A tribute from Mohan's badminton club, released in a fundraiser, said: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mohan."He touched the lives of so many and brought warmth and love to all who knew him with his never ending smile."Thank you for your love, support, and compassion during this challenging time."