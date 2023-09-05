A Flintshire mum whose seven-year-old son died from brain cancer earlier this year says she wants more Government funding to help find a cure for the disease.

Nicola Wharton said the family's life was turned upside down when Aaron was diagnosed in April 2020.

He developed a droop on his left hand side, originally believed to be Bell's Palsy but he was diagnosed with a mass at the back of his head.

He had four surgeries and radio and chemotherapy but he couldn't be saved and passed away on Easter Sunday this year.

"He was just the most fun loving little boy," Nicola said. "He was so cheeky, he had this infectious smile that everybody loved and wherever he went he would just put a smile on everybody else’s faces. He was an incredible little boy."

Aaron's mum described him as a 'fun-loving little boy' Credit: Nicola Wharton

She added: "It’s been a nightmare three years from the start of the prognosis to the end and we just tried to keep life as normal as possible."

Nicola, a business analyst, says there is a reliance on charities to fund future treatments. "The lack of government funding is awful. There’s just not enough that goes into research," she said.

The 39-year-old says there have been no treatment changes for 40 years and she is hoping there will be improvements with the opening of a new centre of excellence - funded by the Brain Tumour Research charity.

The London based facility will specifically research brain cancers in children. Nicola and her husband will be at the opening.

Nicola Wharton has called for more government funding to find a cure for brain cancer Credit: Nicola Wharton

"It’s hopefully going to find a cure for these diseases quicker and be able to have clinical trials in this country and eventually, hopefully find a cure so no other family will have to go through what we have over the last three years," she said.

"There haven’t been the advancement in treatments that other cancers have due to a lack of government funding. So, people are having to do fundraising to fund these centres to try and find a cure in the future."

Aaron continued to attend his school, Southdown Primary in Buckley and teachers keep in touch with the family, growing sunflowers in his memory - it is a difficult time of year as his classmates return from the summer break.

Nicola said he had time with his friends and went on family holidays - a particular joy was a caravan trip to Porthmadog.

Aaron passed away on Easter Sunday this year Credit: Nicola Wharton

"We tried to keep him like a normal little boy and enjoy the life he had," said his Mum.

He was also a mascot at Wrexham Football Club and last October he walked out with the captain Luke Young.

"The day was just incredible. The whole team there were just so lovely with him and made sure he had the most special day. It was such a wonderful moment to watch - him walking out onto the pitch so proudly in front of everybody. It was just incredible."

Nicola now fundraises with Brain Tumour Research with a team calling themselves 'Aaron’s Army.'

They organised a fundraiser at Wrexham Football Club in May, with a message of support from Hollywood co-chair Ryan Reynolds and they made nearly £20,000.

Nicola is determined families impacted by the disease in future will have more treatment options and she will continue to fundraise to keep Aaron’s memory alive.