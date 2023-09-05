A person 'jumped from the first floor' of a Carmarthen property after a fire broke out in an apartment, the fire service has said.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property on Picton Terrace on Monday evening in response to a fire in a first-floor apartment in a house of multiple occupancy (HMO).

One person had jumped from the first floor of the property prior to the crew's arrival and all occupants of the building were evacuated and accounted for.

A statement from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 6.03pm on Monday, September 5th, the Carmarthen crew was called to an incident on Picton Terrace, Carmarthen.

"Crews responded to a fire in a first-floor apartment within a three-storey house of multiple occupancy. Crews utilised breathing apparatus sets, a thermal imaging camera and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

"All occupants were accounted for and were evacuated from the property, including one person who jumped from the first floor of the property prior to the crew’s arrival. Dyfed Powys Police and the Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

"One casualty was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital by road ambulance. The crew left the scene at 7.33pm."

A statement from the Welsh Ambulance Service added: "We were called yesterday (4 September), at around 17:59, to reports of a fire on Picton Terrace, Carmarthen.

"We sent one emergency ambulance, one advanced paramedic practitioner and one Cymru high acuity response unit to the scene where crews were supported by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service who travelled via air ambulance. One patient was transported by road to Glangwilli Hospital."