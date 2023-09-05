Police in North Wales have issued a warning to anyone who finds a "Christmas gnome" in their garden.

North Wales Police released an image of the festive decorations along with a warning that there could be a sinister reason for the gnomes being there.A spokesperson for the Flintshire North branch of the force said: "We are aware of a report of individuals in the Broughton area leaving Christmas gnomes in residential front gardens.

"This type of behaviour is sometimes used as a 'calling card' to see if the gnome is collected by the resident."If not, the property is likely to be empty and could be an easy target for burglaries. We would advise residents to be vigilant and ensure your home is secure."

North Wales Police urged anyone who witnesses anything suspicious to contact the force via their website or through 101.

The force also offered advice to homeowners to keep their property safe from potential burglars, including tips on what to do if you will be leaving your house unattended for a few days.

The advice included: