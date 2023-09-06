Anglesey: School to partially re-open after concerns over dangerous concrete

An Anglesey school will partially re-open for pupils in certain year groups after it was told to close over concerns about dangerous concrete in its building, a local council has said.

Ysgol David Hughes, in Holyhead, was one of two Anglesey schools, the other being Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi, which were identified by ministers in Cardiff as having reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

The Isle of Anglesey County Council has said that Ysgol David Hughes will re-open for Years seven, 11 and 12 pupils on Thursday, September 7.

“Staff and pupils will be re-located to areas in the school that are not affected by Raac,” a statement said.

“Additional remedial works are being undertaken in the hope of allowing further pupils to return to the school safely, and as soon as possible.”

Pupils at Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi, Menai Bridge, will receive tuition through online learning from Thursday September 7, however, no pupils will return to the school this week.

The statement added that it is hoped some pupils will be able to return next week after further specialist inspections have been undertaken.

The Welsh Government is blaming the late notice to schools on the UK Government, claiming it withheld new evidence about the dangers of Raac concrete.

In a statement, the Department of Education said: "We have been working with the Welsh Government for several years and kept them informed as to our concerns about RAAC.

"We met with officials from the Welsh Government to discuss emerging evidence in June, before meeting to discuss our change in policy on Friday.

"We started our survey programme in 2022, which is much earlier than other nations and means we are in a strong position to understand the risks to the school estate."

Cardiff's famous theatre and music venue, St David's Hall was also found to contain Raac.

Over 100 schools in England having to to fully or partially close due to the presence of Raac just before the start of the new school term.