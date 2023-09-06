A ten-year-old boy who was "loved by all around" died after falling from a rope swing while playing with friends.

Lewi Sullivan had gone out on his pushbike with friends to enjoy the end of the school summer holidays when the tragedy happened.

The youngster was rushed to hospital after he fell from a rope swing - and died three days later.

Lewi's dad Nigel Sullivan, 44, said his son loved "rugby and motorbikes" and riding in lorries at his groundworks and plant hire business.

The alarm was raised when Lewi, of Rassau, near Ebbw Vale, fell to the ground in front of his horrified friends.

Passers-by desperately tried to help Lewi before an air ambulance arrived to transport him to hospital last Friday.

Nigel has paid tribute to his "fun, loving, caring" son after he died at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital in Cardiff on Monday.

He said: "Lewi was a fantastic, caring and loving son. He really was every father’s dream, and we had this brilliant father and son bond.

“I was proud to bits of him, and I know he was really proud of me, not only as a father, but also as a friend. We had a very strong friendship bond as well as being father and son and that was really special to me."

His parents - including mum Falina - thanked those who tried to help their son including paramedics from the air ambulance.

Nigel said: “I just want to thank everyone who tried to help Lewi – the kids who were with him when it happened, and even some passers-by.

"I know one guy tried to help him for almost 20 minutes before the ambulance arrived.

“The air ambulance was out of this world, the paramedics were fantastic, the police incredible. All of the professionals who helped him were incredible.

“The staff at Noah’s Ark went above and beyond for him, and I know they did everything they could. I know he had the best care possible and that they gave him the best chance.

“We sometimes don’t appreciate the NHS, but I am so grateful to them for all the things they did for him.”

He added: "Lewi was an absolute gem of a child. He loved his rugby and motorbikes and he loved being in lorries and machines with me. He was loved by all around here and he would stop and speak to anybody.

"He was such a lovable kid. He was a real loveable rogue, a real character with a wicked sense of humour."

Nigel said Lewi was "proud" to be part of Beaufort rugby club.

A Beaufort RFC spokesman said: "As a club, we are truly devastated by the passing of one of our mini bulls Lewi. You were the funniest and most out going little lad who loved playing rugby for Beaufort RFC. You will sadly be missed by many."

A fundraising page has been set up to collect money for the Air Ambulance and the Noah's Ark paediatric critical care unit at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

