The person who died in a crash involving a 52-seater bus in Pembroke Dock yesterday was the driver of a car, police have confirmed.

Detectives are still investigating the collision on the A477 near Cleddau Bridge.

The driver of the coach remains in hospital in a stable condition after suffering serious injuries in the collision.

At the time of the crash the bus was carrying 24 holiday makers from Cumbria who were all taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

The road reopened in the early hours of this morning and police have appealed for anyone who saw the crash to come forward.

The crash happened near Claddau Bridge in Pembroke Dock yesterday afternoon.

First Minister Mark Drakeford posted a statement to X (formally twitter), saying: "Worrying to hear news of a major incident on the Cleddau Bridge.

"My thoughts are with all those involved and my thanks to the first responders and emergency services working at the scene."

The road has since re-opened in the early hours of this morning. Credit: ITV Wales

A major incident was declared following the crash around 2:15pm on Tuesday on A477 approaching Cleddau Bridge in Pembroke Dock.

The bus was operated by Titterington Holidays, a company based in Penrith in Cumbria.

Crews from Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Tenby and Narberth crews were deployed along with the Air Ambulance.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...