The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit west Wales today to commemorate the life of the Late Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death.

Their Royal Highnesses will join a short private service in St Davids which will include a commemoration of Her Late Majesty’s life.

They are then set to meet with members of the local community who met the Late Queen.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will meet with members of the community in St Davids. Credit: PA Images

The city's cathedral is particularly significant to the royal family. Since the 16th century, the UK monarch has had their own designated seat in the cathedral.

Her Late Majesty sat there on four occasions during her visits to St Davids.

Her late Majesty visited St Davids in 2005 to open opened the Pembrokeshire County Council's County Hall in nearby Haverfordwest. Credit: PA Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales will then visit the nearby Câr-Y-Môr Seaweed Farm.

The seaweed farm describes itself as "Wales’ first regenerative seaweed and shellfish farm."

They will meet staff and volunteers to hear about the impact the farm’s work is having, before taking a boat out to the farm to see the seaweed growing.

Câr-Y-Môr translates to ‘For the Love of the Sea’. Credit: Richardson Media

The Prince and Princess of Wales will then finish their tour with a visit to the RNLI Lifeboat Station at St Davids.

They will meet crew, volunteers and members of the public who have been helped by the local unit.

Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was Patron of the RNLI from 1952 until her death last year.

This will be the couple's third visit to Wales since taking up their titles.

They visited Bannau Brycheiniog and Aberfan in April, earlier this year.

The royal couple have spoken about wanting to use their position to advocate for the people of Wales and showcase the country to the world.

