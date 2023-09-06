Wales fans have been angered by Rob Page saying he'd "rather not play" tomorrow's friendly match.

Cymru will take on the South Korea at the Cardiff City stadium which is set to well-below its 33,000 capacity.

Page's comments were in response to a question about focusing on Monday night's game against away to Latvia.

On their travels Wales will be hoping to try and get their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track after taking just four points from their opening four games.

Rob Page's side currently sit fourth in Group D with Monday's opponents being the only team with fewer points.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's game, Page said: "I'd rather not play it, I would, to be completely honest with you.

"We've had a couple injuries anyway. The most important game for me is Monday.

"It's about getting [the players] off the pitch unscathed and then getting them ready for that big game on Monday."

But the comments from Cymru's boss have anger fans who have taken to X (formally Twitter) to vent their frustration.

One fan wrote: "Glad I haven’t bothered to get a ticket. What not to say, oh dear oh dear Page".

While one fan added: "He seems to be an expert at saying the wrong things. Management aside, it's these sort of things which are turning fans on him."

Some took to social media to voice their anger over the price of admission for Wales clash with South Korea, given it is a game with less importance than upcoming fixtures.

One fan said: "I bet those paying £28 a ticket will appreciate those comments…."

Another said: "Glad we’ve all paid £28 for a friendly that the manager doesn’t even want to play."

